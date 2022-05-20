Andhra Pradesh’s pavilion at Davos to highlight investment opportunities

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh’s pavilion at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting at Davos will highlight the investment opportunities.

The pavilion with the slogan ‘People – Progress – Possibilities’ will reiterate the state’s commitment for decarbonised economy and would focus on investment opportunities

A high-level delegation, led by Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will be participating in the meeting scheduled from May 22-26.

The chief minister will be holding discussions towards a decarbonised economy focusing on Industrialisation 4.0, officials said.

The state will showcase the strategy followed to curb Covid pandemic using Testing – Tracing- Treatment method and also the revolutionary measures taken by the government in education, health and development sectors, they said.

Andhra Pradesh will also focus on conventional energy resources and industrial waste treatment. The government intends to make room for the industrialisation of interconnectivity, real-time data, mechanisation and automation as part of the goal of sustainable economic progress and the chief minister and the state delegation will take part in the extensive discussions in Davos in this regard.

The resources and opportunities available to the state to become the right platform for industrialisation 4.0 will also be explained at the event.

The conference will also showcase opportunities in the Bangalore-Hyderabad, Chennai-Bangalore and Visakhapatnam-Chennai corridors to various industry bodies and entrepreneurs. It also describes how well-trained human resources are being developed. The state will also showcase how ports will contribute to Industrialization 4.0.

The state will also focus on changes that need to be made in industrial strategies. The state will focus on the best companies for partnership in areas of strengthening the process of delivering products directly to the doorstep, integrating it with digitalisation, further enhancing the manufacturing sector in the state, and developing the best resources.