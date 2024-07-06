| Andhra Well Wishers Trying To Help Naidu Return To Telangana Politics

Andhra well-wishers trying to help Naidu return to Telangana politics?

Right from GHMC to filmmaker K Raghavendra Rao, there are enough indications in this regard

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 July 2024, 02:01 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Is a conscious effort being made by different sections hailing from and supporting Andhra Pradesh to pave the way for N Chandrababu Naidu’s entry into Telangana politics?

Well, considering the excitement around the meeting between the two Telugu States’ Chief Ministers, there are enough indications in this regard.

To begin with, there is widespread criticism over Revanth Reddy’s government for allowing a Telugu Desam rally from Begumpet airport to Naidu’s residence in Jubilee Hills, while denying unemployed youth to stage protest at TGPSC on Friday.

The entire route from Begumpet airport and neighbouring areas were decked up with Telugu Desam banners, flags and other paraphernalia.

Interestingly, the GHMC, which usually levies fines for installing political banners and flags on roads and public places, has not initiated any action so far. There is no denying the fact that Revanth Reddy holds Naidu in high regard and has been more reverential than courteous.

Popular film director K Raghavendra Rao welcomed the meeting between the Chief Ministers of two Telugu States. “Welcome to N Chandrababu Naidu, who had transformed Hyderabad into a global city. This meeting should pave way for many good results,” he said on X. However, he later revised the post on X by editing a ‘Guru Shishya’ comment on the relationship between the two Chief Ministers.

హైదరాబాద్ ని విశ్వ మహా నగరంగా తీర్చిదిద్దిన నేత శ్రీ నారా చంద్రబాబు నాయుడు గారు తెలంగాణ కి విచ్చేసిన సందర్భంగా ఘన స్వాగతం పలికిన తీరు అద్భుతం. ఈ ఇద్దరు సిఎం ల కలయిక ఎన్నో శుభపరిణామాలను ఇవ్వాలని కావాలని కోరుకుంటూ… మీ రాఘవేంద్రరావు — Raghavendra Rao K (@Ragavendraraoba) July 6, 2024

But the underlining factor is that Telugu Desam is keen on contesting the ensuing local bodies’ elections in Telangana. On June 28, Telugu Desam party politburo member Bakkani Narasimlu had said that the party would contest the local bodies’ elections in the State.

He had even said plans were being made to regain the Telugu Desam Party’s past glory in Telangana. Our party would emerge as a better alternative to the other parties in the State, he said according to reports.