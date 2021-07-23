Andole MLA solves road issues

By | Published: 7:43 pm 7:47 pm

Sangareddy: Taking up the responsibility of clearing hurdles in completing an R&B road between two mandal headquarters in his constituency, Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran felicitated eight farmers who agreed to hand over their lands for the road.

Though the road from Jogipet to Vatpally via Nagulapally was granted nine years ago, they could not complete it because of hurdles in land acquisition. With these eight farmers raising concerns on the issue of compensation for their lands, the officials could not even ground the road works. On coming to know about the roadblock, Kiran visited Nagulapally village and convinced the farmers. Assuring them that compensation would be provided, the MLA issued his personal bank cheques to these eight farmers.

Thanking the farmers for their gesture, Kiran and local elected representatives felicitated the farmers on the occasion. The elected representatives from the villages hailed the MLA for his commitment to resolve the long pending issue and clearing the decks for the road.

