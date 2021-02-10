Anganwadi teacher dies after receiving vaccine in Khammam

Her husband Paddam Srinu alleged that his wife died due to vaccine and as she had no health issues in the past.

By | Published: 11:52 pm

Khammam: An anganwadi teacher Paddam Nagamani (35) of Nandipadu village in Aswaraopet mandal in Kothagudem district, who had recently taken Covid vaccine, died while undergoing at District Hospital in Khammam. Her husband Paddam Srinu alleged that his wife died due to vaccine and as she had no health issues in the past.

Denying his allegations, a doctor at Vinayakapuram PHC, Rambabu said Nagamani died of liver related problems and not because of the vaccine. It was said that after receiving the vaccine shot a few days ago, she suffered from fever and body-ache.

