Anganwadi teacher found dead in Tadvai forest

As per police, Sujatha's body was found hanging from a tree in the forest.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 May 2024, 05:06 PM

Mulugu: A 48-year-old anganwadi teacher was found dead in Tadvai forest on Wednesday morning.

According to police, Sujatha was working as anganwadi teacher in Kathapuram village of Tadvai mandal. After completing her duties on Tuesday afternoon she left for her native village Eturnagaram. However, she did not reach her village and her body was found in Tadvai forest by a few workers on Wednesday morning.

As per police, Sujatha’s body was found hanging from a tree in the forest. Her jewellery, cell phone and handbag is missing. The police have registered a case and investigation is on.