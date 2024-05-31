KCR releases ‘Telangana Tejam’ song from movie ‘KCR’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 May 2024, 06:47 PM

Hyderabad: Leader of Opposition and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao released “Telangana Tejam” song from film titled “KCR (Keshava Chandra Ramawath)” at his residence in Nandinagar in Hyderabad on Friday. Film actor and producer Rakesh along with anchor Sujatha, music director Charan Arjun and others were present.

Chandrashekhar Rao who listened to the song, congratulated the movie team and wished them best. Rajya Sabha MP Deevakonda Damodar Rao, former MPs B Vinod Kumar and Joginapally Santosh Kumar, MLCs S Madhusudhana Chary and MLC Deshapati Srinivas, and other also attended the event.