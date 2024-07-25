Angelique Kerber confirms retirement after Paris 2024

The 36-year-old German will compete in women's singles and doubles (with Laura Siegemund) at the Paris Games.

By IANS Updated On - 25 July 2024, 03:14 PM

New Delhi: Three-time Grand Slam champion and Rio Olympics silver medallist Angelique Kerber of Germany has confirmed Paris 2024 will be her last professional tennis tournament.

The 36-year-old German is scheduled to compete in both the women’s singles and doubles competitions (with Laura Siegemund) at the Paris Games.

Kerber will be competing at her first Games since the birth of her daughter in 2023.

“The finish line. Before the @Olympics begin, I can already say that I will never forget #Paris2024, because it will be my last professional tournament as a tennis player. And whereas this might actually be the right decision, it will never feel that way. Simply because I love the sport with all my heart and I’m thankful for the memories and opportunities it has given me,” Kerber wrote in an Instagram post.

“The Olympics, I’ve participated in so far, have been more than just competitions as they represent different chapters of my life as a tennis player: the climb, the peak… and now, the finish line.

“The Olympics in #London2012 came at a time, when I had my breakthrough season on the tour. I was climbing the rankings steadily and every win helped me overcome my doubts & strengthened my self-belief. It all felt like new beginnings and I was carried by excitement to new heights. The year before, in 2011, I had almost turned my back on tennis and given up on my childhood dreams,” she further wrote.

“When I arrived at the Olympics in #Rio2016, I had just won my first Grand Slam title in Australia at the beginning of the year. My silver medal run was embedded in a rush of emotions that led to my second Grand Slam title in New York and the top of the rankings. The descent in the following year was hurtful, but I learned my lesson and Wimbledon 2018 was my biggest reward,” the post read.

“And now: #Paris2024 will mark the finish line of the most incredible journey I could have ever dreamed of growing up with a racket in my hand. There are many more things I want to say and people to thank, which I will do once I completed my last match…but for now, I will take the time and soak up every second of this final episode on court. Thank you all for your support – it means the world to me,” it conlcuded.

The draws for the 2024 Olympic tennis events will be made on Thursday.