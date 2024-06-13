Angry with wife, Hyderabad man climbs high-tension electricity tower

Chaos unfolds at Saidabad as cops, power department officials try to persuade him to get off the tower

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 June 2024, 02:32 PM

Hyderabad: Fed up with the harassment by his wife, a man created commotion at Sankeshwar Bazaar in Saidabad when he climbed on to a high-tension electricity tower.

Mohan Babu (25), a casual labourer, lives with his wife at Singareni Colony in Saidabad. His wife scolded him for returning home drunk. Furious, Babu went to the nearest high-tension electricity tower on the Sankeshwar Bazaar road and climbed it.

Passersby noticed this and informed the local power department officials, who turned off the power supply. Police arrived at the spot and tried to persuade Babu to get down. As their persuasion failed, police personnel planned to climb the tower and bring him down themselves.

Noticing that police and power department officials were climbing the tower, Babu came down. He was detained and taken to the police station.

Babu told police that his wife was harassing him, following which he got angry and resorted to the act. A huge crowd had gathered at the place to watch the chaos unfold, causing traffic jam.

Police registered a petty case and handed Babu over to the family after counselling.