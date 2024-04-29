Hyderabad: 34-year-old man dies in road accident

The man fell on the road and sustained serious injuries. He died on the spot, said Saidabad police. A case was registered said the police

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 April 2024, 12:31 AM

Hyderabad: A 34-year-old man died in a road accident at Saidabad in the city on Saturday.

The victim, Mohd Mujeeb (34), a resident of Saidabad, was returning home on his bike after attending a party when his motorcycle skidded at Sankeshwar Bazaar.

