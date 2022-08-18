Hyderabad: 36-year-old man ends life at Saidabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:56 PM, Thu - 18 August 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 36-year-old man died, allegedly by suicide, in his house in Saidabad on Thursday.

According to the police, C Sagar Sandeep, a resident of Karan Bagh and a private employee, stayed along with his wife and two children.

On Thursday morning, he dropped his wife and children at school and returned home. He then called his friend Sridhar and told him he was feeling depressed and then disconnected the call.

His friend informed his wife, who after being unable to get Sandeep on phone, rushed home. She found him hanging, police said.

Investigation was on to find the possible reasons, Saidabad Sub-inspector Ch Mamatha said, adding that a case under Section 174 of CrPC was booked.