Hyderabad: Tension prevails at Saidabad as group attacks Congress candidate

The Congress candidate later filed a complaint at the Saidabad polling station against AIMIM leader Ahmed Balala and others

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:37 PM, Thu - 30 November 23

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed at Saidabad during elections when a group of persons attacked Congress candidate from Malakpet, Shaik Akbar near a polling station.

Akbar, was present at a polling station at Saidabad when AIMIM candidate Abdullah Bin Ahmed Balala, came to to visit the polling station. Ahmed Balala objected to the Congress candidate inspecting the polling booth as it was 5 pm.

The police who were present there sent Shaik Akbar away from the polling booth and were escorting him to his vehicle when he was attacked by a group of persons.The police, however, swiftly acted and dispersed the people by resorting to a lathicharge.

Akbar later filed a complaint at the Saidabad polling station against AIMIM leader Ahmed Balala and others. The police registered a case and are investigating.