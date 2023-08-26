Anil Kapoor drops new adorable picture from his grandson Vayu’s first birthday celebration

By ANI Published Date - 07:20 AM, Sat - 26 August 23

New Delhi: Actor Anil Kapoor on Friday shared an adorable picture from his grandson Vayu’s first birthday celebration.

Taking to Instagram, Anil shared a monochrome picture which he captioned, Can never get tired of watching my baby girl hold her baby boy @sonamkapoor.

In the picture, Sonam could be seen holding her baby boy while Anil just smiled and looked at his grandson.

Soon after he shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons.

Couple Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja rang in their son Vayu’s first birthday on Sunday in Delhi.

The new parents in the town chose to celebrate their little one’s birthday in a traditional way. A special puja for Vayu was held at Sonam and Anand’s residence in Delhi.

Taking to Instagram, Sonam shared a string of images from Vayu’s birthday celebrations.

Sonam’s parents Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor were also a part of the low-key celebrations.

“Our Vayu turned 1 yesterday. We did a lovely puja and lunch with family. Thank you so much to the universe for giving us our blessing. #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents Special thanks to @ranipinklove for making a beautiful themed puja and lunch .. love you Also thank you to @kavitasinghinteriors for the beautiful mandir she’s given us. Best Aunt in the world,” she captioned the post.

Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony.

In March 2022, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam was recently seen in the film ‘Blind’ directed by Shome Makhija and also starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles.

The film premiered on the OTT platform Jio Cinema and marked Sonam’s return to acting after a maternity break.

Sonam has signed two new projects as well. Talking about them, Sonam said, “I took two years off as I was pregnant and then wanted to take some time off with my son. Two years are not done yet and I have signed onto two projects – one show and one film that I will start working on. It will be released in another year because that is how films work. Then my idea is to do two pieces of content every year, that’s it, not more because I want to spend time with my family as well.” Anil, on the other hand, will be next seen in an action thriller film Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

Apart from that he also has Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.