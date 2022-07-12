Anil Ravipudi unveils the teaser of aha’s ‘Agent Anand Santosh’ starring Shanmukh Jaswanth

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:04 PM, Tue - 12 July 22

Hyderabad: aha has been relentlessly dishing out various formats in Telugu and Tamil. Since its inception, the 100% local OTT platform has made a name for itself nationwide as a significant regional streaming platform. On the web-series front, aha has been spectacular.

After presenting the cyber-horror series ‘Anya’s Tutorial’ from Arka media, ‘#BFF’, and ‘Telugu Indian Idol’, the local OTT platform aha is gearing up for its next stream – ‘Agent Anand Santosh’, which marks the OTT debut of Telugu YouTube star Shanmukh Jaswanth Kandregula, aka SJK. Anil Ravipudi launched the 10-episode weekly detective series teaser on Monday at 6.30 pm.

The series revolves around Santosh (Shanmukh), a resourceful person who wants to be a detective. He joins an agency with his friend Ayomayam (Prithvi Jhakaas) and sets out on mystery-solving adventures. The fun-filled detective series highlights deductive reasoning for young viewers and encourages them to think creatively.

Check out the teaser and its launch announcement on Twitter here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=caNzEIe_cFY

aha and Infinitum collaborate for the first time to launch ‘Agent Anand Santosh’, and this aha original series is all set to hit your screens soon.