Animal rescuers travel 160 km to rescue street dog from well in Nizamabad

According to AWCS volunteers, the dog had fallen into the well two days ago while roaming in the area.

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 05:36 PM, Tue - 18 April 23

Sangareddy: Volunteers of the Ameenpur-based Animal Warriors Conservation Society (AWCS) on Tuesday traveled 160 kilometres to rescue a street dog that fell in an abandoned open agriculture well, which was about 60 feet deep and located in Mailaram village of Sirikonda mandal.

According to AWCS volunteers, the dog had fallen into the well two days ago while roaming in the area. After hearing the dog crying, villagers called the AWCS helpline – 96978 87888. Volunteers Sanjeev Das and Romen Das left for Mailaram on Tuesday morning.

After a three-hour-long journey, they reached the place and found the dog starving in the well.

They then lowered a bucket tied on a rope with water and after it had drank water, they pulled it up after securing a rope around the dog. Sanjeev and Romen then fed the dog and released it in the village.