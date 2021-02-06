Ankit Rathi’s take on ‘Bolo Hau’

The actor was nervous to speak the local dialect on-screen in his recent release ‘Bolo Hau’

Ankit Rathi was initially nervous to play the lead in the recently released romantic comedy Bolo Hau. “But reaching Hyderabad a week prior to the shoot really helped me understand the culture and lingo of the people and, of course, the humour too,” he says.

The Raipur-born actor is known for his films such as Fukrey where he shared screen space with Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat and Richa Chadha. He also starred in Rohit Shetty’s Singham 2 with Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan. He went on to bag the lead role in Excel Entertainment’s 3 Storeys which released in 2018. Later, the actor played the role of Rishi in Phulmania, a heart-touching emotional tale from Jharkhand, based on true incidents.

“Working on a different project like Bolo Hau was quite challenging and, at the same time, exciting. I think Hyderabadi films have always made people smile and the audience has had a great time watching these films. But when we speak about Bolo Hau, it is not just the humour, it is a complete package of action, romance and drama, and I am happy to see audiences happy and thrilled coming out of theatres,” shared Ankit.

Differentiating Bolo Hau from the previous Deccani movies like The Angrez and Hyderabad Nawabs, the actor says Bolo Hau has been beautifully crafted and the project has got all the essence and nuances of the Hyderabadi culture. “The project is special because it spreads the essence of Hyderabad to a larger audience. The idea was to make a rom-com that one can enjoy with family. Even the songs are written beautifully that goes on to narrate a story,” Ankit elaborates.

Apart from that, some important characters are played by localites. Like Jahnavi’s mother’s role is played by Preeti Nigam who is a well-known name in the industry. “Gullu Dada, who is from the city, is everyone’s favourite,” says the actor.

Ankit played the role of Salman in Bolo Hau. Admitting that he had initial hiccups while delivering the dialogues on-screen, Ankit says it was smooth sailing after getting familiar with the culture and lingo. “I think I’m yet to experience a character that challenges and interests me at the same time. Director Tarun Dhanrajgir’s inputs and rehearsals on the sets have boosted my confidence levels,” he adds.

