SCR cancels Kacheguda – Raichur train service due to maintenance works

Kacheguda – Raichur DEMU (07477) and Raichur DEMU – Kacheguda (07478) train services running from August 1 to 31 have been cancelled.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 July 2024, 11:57 PM

Representational image

Hyderabad: Due to traffic block for track maintenance works over Guntakal Division, the South Central Railway (SCR) has partially cancelled certain train services from August 1 to 31.

The services which were partially cancelled are Kacheguda – Raichur DEMU (07477) and Raichur DEMU – Kacheguda (07478).

SCR officials requested citizens to make note of the change in train schedule and plan their travel accordingly.