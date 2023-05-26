Annapurna Food Scheme a big hit in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:30 PM, Fri - 26 May 23

Around 30,000 meals are being served in Hyderabad every day under the scheme

Hyderabad: The Telangana government’s flagship ‘Annapurna Food Scheme’ has so far served a whopping 10.45 crore meals in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits since the launch of this subsidised meal programme in 2014.

In tune with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s directions to ensure not one person goes hungry, the Annapurna Food Scheme provides affordable and hygienic food comprising rice (400 gms), sambar (120 gms), curry (100 gms) and pickle (15 gms) to people from all walks of life for a nominal charge of Rs 5.

According to GHMC data, presently, around 30,000 meals are being served in the city every day under the scheme. It’s not only the daily wage workers who are making use of one of the biggest public feeding programmes in the country, many students, cab/auto drivers, private employees, security guards, etc. are also dependent on it.



In recent times, the authorities have been making efforts to improve the amenities at the centres offering the Rs 5 meal and in this direction seating comfort has also been created at some places.

The Annapurna Canteen at Madhapur, which is equipped with seating arrangements is one such example, where several employees have their lunch regularly. Similarly, at the Annapurna Centre located in Anjaiah Nagar in Gachibowli, many construction workers, security guards, and students staying in hostels enjoy their meals.

The Annapurna Food Scheme, which has become a huge hit among the urban poor, was the saviour for the needy during lockdowns imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19. During those tough phases, the Telangana government served the Annapurna meals for free and also increased the number of meals served by multiple folds and served dinner in addition to lunch.

Presently, the GHMC limits have a total of 150 centres offering the Rs 5 meal and the authorities have proposed to come up with seating arrangements at 32 places, of which 15 have already been readied.

