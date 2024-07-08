Another farmer attempts suicide in Khammam

A farmer M Seethaiah of Banapuram village in Mudigonda mandal consumed pesticide over a land dispute and was rushed to a private hospital in Khammam.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 July 2024, 02:50 PM

Representational Image

Khammam: The disturbing trend of farmers resorting to suicide over land issues has been continuing in the district with yet another farmer attempting suicide in the district on Monday.

A farmer M Seethaiah of Banapuram village in Mudigonda mandal consumed pesticide over a land dispute and was rushed to a private hospital in Khammam. He was said to have bought a piece of cheruvu shikam land at Kamalapuram village three years ago.

According to his family members, the farmer has planned to take up fish farming and the local fishermen society members were objecting to it for the past some time. There was a complaint regarding the matter with the district Collector.

When the farmer went to his farm field on Monday to take up the work the society members stopped him and upset at it he consumed pesticide. His health condition was yet to be known.

It might be recalled that a farmer Bojedla Prabhakar died by suicide on June 1 because of a dispute over his land at Proddutur of Chintakani mandal. A farmer Pachipala Bhadraiah of Usirikayalapalli village of Karepalli mandal attempt suicide on July 4 as former RTI commissioner Shankar Naik allegedly encroached his land.