Another one lakh 2BHKs in Hyderabad, assures KTR

Of these, already 60,000 were allotted to eligible beneficiaries transparently.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:21 PM, Thu - 5 October 23

File photo of IT Minister KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said another one lakh double bedroom houses would be constructed in Hyderabad in addition to the one lakh houses already constructed in different areas.

Of these, already 60,000 were allotted to eligible beneficiaries transparently. The appeal to construct one lakh more doubled bedroom houses would be taken up with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for the benefit of the poor and homeless, he said.

After extending 24 hours power supply, the Chief Minister was striving to supply water daily and round the clock in the city. Before formation of the State, people, especially, women struggled to fetch a pot of water in Hyderabad. The Chief Minister with his vision had improved the supplies and currently water was being supplied every alternate day, he said.

“Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed us to initiate measures for supplying water daily and round the clock” Rama Rao said while addressing a public meeting at Kukatpally here on Thursday.

If Hyderabad needs to be recognized as global city, then all the issues had to be addressed. Right from stray dog and mosquito menace, road, nalas, the entire drainage network had to be improved, he said.

When law and order was under control in Hyderabad, jobs would be generated and entire Telangana would prosper. That was the reason, State government was focused on improving basic infrastructure in the city, he said.

Slamming opposition parties, the Minister appealed to the people not to get carried away by the false promises made by the Congress and BJP.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s contributions to Telangana in the last nine years is a big zero and so is his contribution to construction of Amaravathi in Andhra Pradesh. Both Congress and BJP should be given a big zero in the ensuing elections,” Rama Rao said.

Stating that traffic scenario had improved considerably in the city, the Minister said in Kukatpally constituency alone, Rs.933 crore was spent on improving water supply and infra works.

“This is not sufficient and much more needs to be done. Fifty percent works are completed and 50 percent needs to be taken up,” Rama Rao said.

After completing the SNDP Phase I programme, the State government would shortly sanction Rs.5000 crore for SNDP phase II programme.

Also Read IT Minister KTR inaugurates Goldman Sachs’ new office in Hyderabad