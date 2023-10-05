Hyderabad: IDL Lake undergoes remarkable transformation set to attract more visitors

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:50 PM, Thu - 5 October 23

Hyderabad: Spread across 46.24 acres in Kukatpally, Rangadhamuni Lake, popularly known as IDL Lake has undergone a remarkable transformation. With a dedicated pathway, ample seating space and unique light fixtures, this popular lakefront area is set to become a major leisure spot and attract more visitors.

Developed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), it was inaugurated by Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday.

In a bid to provide better amenities to visitors, the HMDA took up beautification works at a cost of Rs. 9.80 crore. The paver blocks walkway made of cobblestone and granite flooring along with stepped and cubicle seating replaced the uneven road.

To give the space an aesthetic appeal, authorities took up landscaping work and placed sculptures, along with replacing the railings. The main attraction however are the towering light fixtures that look like red flowers. A dedicated toilet block and dustbins were also put in place to maintain hygiene.

While the civil work cost Rs. 7.6 crore, an estimated Rs. 38.52 lakh was spent for beautification of the area. The 568-meter-long main bund abutting the Mumbai National Highway is in close proximity to multiple residential colonies and gated communities, which makes this lake a happening hangout spot in the city.

