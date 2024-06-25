Telangana: Anti-Drug abuse rally in Hyderabad

Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau takes out a rally agaist drug abuse in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 June 2024, 12:03 PM

Say No To Drugs: Anti-drugs rally in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti Narcotics Bureau in view of International Day Against Drug Abuse organized a rally at Necklace Road on Tuesday.

About 2000 students from various educational institutions participated in the rally. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka flagged off the rally.

On the occassion, the participants took a pledge not use the drugs and will involve themselves in the fight against drugs. The students got enrolled as anti-drug soldiers. The primary aim of anti-drug soldiers will be to create awareness on drug abuse.

During the program Chief Secretary, A Santhi Kumari and DGP Telangana, Ravi Gupta participated.