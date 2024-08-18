P&E department conducts Anti-drug check at 25 bars, pubs in Hyderabad

18 August 2024

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise (P&E) Department officials conducted anti-drug checks at 25 bars and pubs in the city on Saturday night.

The P&E sleuths, who split into 25 teams, started the inspection at 10 pm which continued until past midnight.

Director (Enforcement) V B Kamalasan Reddy said the teams were equipped with 12 panel drug test kits and checked the persons they suspected.

The teams checked 12 bars in Hyderabad and the rest in Ranga Reddy district. The teams also conducted a check at a prominent bar in Financial District Gachibowli in association with the TGANB sleuths

Kamalasan Reddy said the surprise checking at the bars and pubs in the city will continue and anyone found consuming or peddling with drugs will face legal consequences.