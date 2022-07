Hyderabad Bonalu: Liquor shops to remain closed for 2 days

Published: Updated On - 10:37 PM, Sat - 23 July 22

Hyderabad: All wine and toddy shops including bars in restaurants will remain closed in the West and East Zones of the Hyderabad City Police limits from 6 am on Sunday to 6 am on Monday.

In the South Zone, they will remain closed from 6 am on Sunday until 6 am on Tuesday in view of the Bonalu festival, according to a press release.