TSDCA seizes Rs. 5.52 lakh worth of two overpriced drugs in Hyderabad

The drugs Itrarole-100 (Itraconazole Capsules BP 100 mg) and Itrarole-200 (Itraconazole Capsules BP 200mg) fall under price control as per Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 April 2024, 12:59 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Drug Control Administration (TSDCA) has seized two overpriced drugs Itrarole-100 (Itraconazole Capsules BP 100 mg) and Itrarole-200 (Itraconazole Capsules BP 200mg) from a medical shop in Vanasthalipuram and seized stocks worth Rs 5.52 lakh during raids on Sunday and Monday.

The drugs Itrarole-100 (Itraconazole Capsules BP 100 mg) and Itrarole-200 (Itraconazole Capsules BP 200mg) fall under price control as per Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013 and the price of the products should be in accordance with the ceiling price fixed by National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA).

The Itrarole-100 (Itraconazole Capsules BP 100 mg), manufactured by Sunfine Health Care, Solan, Himachal Pradesh was being sold for Rs 310 for 10 capsules with each capsule costing Rs 31 while the NPPA ceiling price for one capsule (including GST) is Rs 18.67, implying that the manufacturer was charging Rs 12.33 excess per capsule.

Similarly, Itrarole-200 (Itraconazole Capsules BP 200mg), manufactured by the same company in Himachal Pradesh, has an MRP of Rs 435 for 10 capsules with each capsule being retailed at Rs 43.50. However, the NPPA ceiling price for this drug (including GST) is Rs 24.77 per capsule, implying that the company was charging Rs 18.73 extra on one capsule.

“Further investigation shall be carried out and action shall be taken as per the law against all the offenders. The prices of Essential Medicines shall be in accordance with the Ceiling Prices fixed by the Central Government. Overpricing of essential medicines is a violation under Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013 and stringent action shall be taken as per the law against violators,” DG, TSDCA, V B Kamalasan Reddy in a press release said.