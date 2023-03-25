Anupam Kher invited by Visva Bharati University; pays his first visit to Shanti Niketan

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:00 PM, Sat - 25 March 23

Hyderabad: The magic that comes on screen when Anupam Kher is present it is largely due to the inner peace that he possesses. The actor leads quite a spiritual lifestyle in general, and it helps him stay one with himself. Recently, Kher had his first visit to Rabindranath Tagore’s town Shanti Niketan, and the actor felt at peace.

Taking to Instagram, Kher shared a collection of glimpses from his visit. The actor was invited at the renowned Visva Bharati University and soaked in the knowledge around him. He gave a motivational speech there to the students on the ‘power of failure’, and was met with a warm welcome. From there, he embarked on a journey to visit some of the most special places in the town.

Kher paid a visit to Gurudev’s house and experienced the serene environment of his living room and writing table. He even checked out the museum there learning a little more about the place’s history. He was left quite elated as he went to Rabindranath Tagore’s library and saw the first edition of ‘Gitanjali’, with Gurudev’s hand-written note in it.

Sharing his experience of the place, Kher wrote on his Instagram, “शांतिनिकेतन और मैं! एक सांस्कृतिक और आत्मिक झलकी:: Here are the few glimpses of my most memorable first visit to #VisvaB963423harati and #RabindranathTagore Ji’s #ShantiNiketan. Every Indian should visit this divine place. मन शांत हुआ! जीवन सफल हुआ।It already is! But we must make this one of most happening cultural hubs in the world! Thank you everybody at #Shantiniketan once again for all the love. जय गुरुदेव! (sic)”

The actor was quite moved by the place, and the love and adulation he received by the people there. It indeed had a serene effect on him.