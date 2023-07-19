| Anupam Kher Says One Should Value Those Who Easily Show Love

Veteran actor Anupam Kher said, "They are your real assets. Don't let them go," in a video he posted on Instagram.

Mumbai: Veteran actor Anupam Kher has made an appeal to people never to take those who care about you for granted. The ‘A Wednesday’ actor took to Instagram and shared a video of himself.

He captioned the post, “People who easily show you love, concern or consideration are not desperate. Don’t take them for granted. Value them. They are your real assets. Don’t let them go! #Love #Value #People”

Anupam Kher can be seen wearing a black t-shirt in the video. Soon after he shared the video, fans took to the comment section. “Absolutely amazing. But people take such a person for granted and loose their relationship also. Humanity is very near to extinction,” a social media user commented.

” You always inspire me, thank you ?” another one wrote. The actor is making the best possible use of his social media platform to give his fans advice and raise awareness among people.

Taking about Kher’s work front, he recently announced his new project in which he will be seen portraying the role of the poet, philosopher, and essayist, Rabindranath Tagore. The makers will announce the name of the film on August 24.

Apart from that, he will be next seen in director Anurag Basu’s upcoming anthology film ‘Metro…In Dino’.

The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles and is all set to hit the theatres on March 29, 2024.