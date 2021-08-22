Anushka Sharma’s ‘unbreakable bond’ with Karnesh Sharma

Hyderabad: Bollywood celebs celebrated Raksha Bandhan with a bang and the social media was flooded with their epic throwback pictures with their siblings on Sunday.

The cutest picture among all was definitely Anushka Sharma’s. Her brother Karnesh Sharma shared tons of snaps from their childhood on his Instagram handle. In one pic, Anushka looks cute as a button in her school uniform and hair braided with red ribbons. The priceless pic sees the brother-sister duo posing before they went to school.

“Only @anushkasharma. Happy rakshabandhan (sic),” Karnesh, a film producer, captioned his post. Anushka, too, shared a couple of snaps with her brother and captioned it, “The unbreakable bond.” “What a sublime post. Lots of love,” commented actor Rahul Bose on Karnesh’s post.

Anushka is currently in the UK as she accompanied her husband and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli who is playing for our country. The duo was recently spotted dining at a plush vegan restaurant.

Meanwhile, many other celebs including Kriti Sanon, Soha Ali Khan, Shweta Bachchan and Navya Nanda posted pics with their brothers. “Either plotting or posing. My KINDRED HappY Raksha Bandhan @bachchan (sic),” Shweta captioned a pic of her and Abhishek Bachchan. “I’ll always be your shoulder to nap on #HappyRakhi,” wrote Navya for her brother Agastya Nanda.

Kriti added a twist to the festival as she wished her sister Nupur Sanon. “From being my favorite toy, to my baby sister to now being my bestest friend.. @nupursanon you are “My Person” and i love you beyond what words can describe! I’ll be your shield, you be my sword! Happy Rakhi!!” Kriti penned a sweet note for her baby sister.

