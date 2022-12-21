Anushka Shetty attends Bhoota Kola performance in Mangaluru

In the video, Anushka was seen busy taking videos and photos of the festival, and a fan was busy shooting her surprise public visit.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:03 PM, Wed - 21 December 22

Actor Anushka Shetty, or Sweety as she is called, recently visited her home town Mangaluru. A video of the actor attending the Bhoota Kola, an ancient religious art form as shown in the recent hit film Kantara, is doing rounds on the internet.

The Baahubali actor’s surprise visit sent her fans into a tizzy as she has not been active on social media or attending public events for some time now.

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in an untitled film produced by UV Creations, in which Anushka will be playing a chef. It marks the 48th film of the actor. Directed by P Mahesh, the film also stars Naveen Polishetty.

With Anushka making a public appearance finally after ages, fans are waiting to see fresh ‘Anushka 48’ updates and pics.