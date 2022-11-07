Anushka Shetty turns 41 today; announces upcoming project with Naveen Polishetty

Published Date - 06:35 PM, Mon - 7 November 22

Hyderabad: Anushka Shetty is known for her stirring performances and outstanding range of characters, and is adored by all her fans. As the gorgeous actor turns 41 and celebrates her birthday today (November 7), celebrities from Telugu cinema took to Twitter to wish the star a ‘Happy birthday’.

The actor never hesitates to experiment with her looks, performance and body in order to prove herself in the character in which she is cast. Anushka gave her all for each of her roles and her powerful performance in movies such as ‘Arundhati’, ‘Rudhramadevi’, ‘Baahubali’, and ‘Bhaagamathie’ gave her good recognition in the film industry.

Anushka was launched into film industry with the 2005 Telugu film ‘Super’ starring Akkineni Nagarjuna. As she has received good response from Telugu audiences, she continued to bag many more roles and has been entertaining the audience so far.

On the work front, Anushka Shetty and Naveen Pollishetty will appear together in their first collaboration for an upcoming Telugu film. The film, being made in P Mahesh’s direction, will see Anushka in the role of a chef. A UV Creations’ production, the movie has cinematography by Nirav Shah.

The actor took to her social media handles to release her look in the film. She captioned the pic saying, “On my Birthday I am happy to Introduce myself as Masterchef ‘Anvitha Ravali Shetty’ from my upcoming project with @naveen.polishetty @maheshbabu_pachigolla #NiravShah @uvcreationsofficial Can’t wait to meet u all on Big Screen (sic),” followed by a string of emojis.