Anyone conducting ‘two-fingers test’ on rape survivors will be held guilty of misconduct: SC warns

By ANI Published: Published Date - 04:32 PM, Mon - 31 October 22

The order came from a bench of justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli, who restored the conviction of an accused.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday expressed concern about the ‘two-fingers test’ on the rape survivors and said that anyone conducting such tests on the victims shall be held guilty of misconduct.

The court in its judgment said that the evidence of a victim’s sexual history is not material to the case. The bench further expressed concern about the two-fingers test stating that it is “regrettable” that it (two-finger test) is still continued today.

The top court further remarked that any such test is based on an incorrect assumption that a sexually active woman cannot be raped.

More details are awaited.