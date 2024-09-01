Anyone who murders hostages doesn’t want ceasefire deal, says Netanyahu

| Anyone Who Murders Hostages Doesnt Want Ceasefire Deal Says Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister accuses Hamas of killing them in “cold blood”, scuttling truce talks

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed sorrow over the deaths of six hostages, saying the killings prove that Hamas does not want a ceasefire deal.

Netanyahu said on Sunday he was heartbroken to hear the news of the hostages’ deaths.

He accused Hamas of killing them in “cold blood” and said Israel would hold the group accountable. He also accused the group of scuttling ongoing ceasefire efforts.

“Whoever murders hostages doesn’t want a deal,” he said.

Critics in Israel have accused Netanyahu of dragging his feet in ceasefire talks — a charge he denies.