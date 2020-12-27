AP: 21 hospitalised after consuming spurious liquor in Srikakulam district

They were said to have consumed spurious liquor at the burial ground and fell sick

Srikakulam: As many as 21 persons fell sick after consuming spurious liquor in Sirimamidi village of Sompeta mandal in the district on Saturday.

According to information, a resident of the village died due to kidney ailment on Saturday and his relatives and friends from the neighbouring villages attended the funeral. They were said to have consumed spurious liquor at the burial ground and fell sick. They were rushed in 108 ambulance service to the Haripuram government hospital in Mandasa mandal. When the condition of one of them turned serious, he was taken to the RIMS hospital in Srikakulam town.

