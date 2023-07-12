AP Cabinet clears construction of 47,000 houses

The Cabinet also gave the green signal for Jindal New Energy's 1500 MW pumped storage project at Vempalli in Annamayya district, and compensation package of Rs 454 crore to the residents of Gandikota Reservoir project.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:52 PM, Wed - 12 July 23

The Cabinet also gave the green signal for Jindal New Energy's 1500 MW pumped storage project at Vempalli in Annamayya district, and compensation package of Rs 454 crore to the residents of Gandikota Reservoir project.

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday gave the approval for construction of 47,000 houses in R 5 zone under the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA).

Other decisions taken during the meeting include taking a loan of Rs. 3,880 crore through Power Finance Corporation for construction of the Bhavanapadu-Moolapeta port in Srikakulam district, and allotment of agricultural loans and lanka land to the landless poor.

The Cabinet also gave the green signal for Jindal New Energy’s 1500 MW pumped storage project at Vempalli in Annamayya district, and compensation package of Rs 454 crore to the residents of Gandikota Reservoir project.