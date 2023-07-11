AP CM Jagan conveys condolences to bereaved families of Sagar canal accident

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:50 PM, Tue - 11 July 23

Ongole: Seven persons were killed and about 20 were injured when a bus ran into Sagar canal near Darsi in the district around midnight on Monday.

A marriage party of about 40 persons from Podili had hired the bus from APSRTC to attend the wedding reception in Kakinada. It is suspected that the bus driver might have dozed off resulting in the mishap.

The dead were identified as Abdul azeez, 65, Abdul Hani, 60, Sk. Rameeza, 48, Mulla Nurjahan, 58, Mulla Jani Begum, 65, Sk. Shabeena, 35, and Sk. Heena, 6. Sk. Rameezaa’s husband is working as Deputy Superintendent of Police in Chennai. He was said to have travelled in train instead of bus to Kakinada.

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy expressed shock over the accident and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families. He directed the officials to provide best medical care to the injured and assist the families of the victims.