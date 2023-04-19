Come September, Jagan will shift to Vizag

Addressing a public meeting at Naupada in Santhabommali mandal of the district near here, he said he was also shifting his residence to Visakhapatnam which has all-round acceptance.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:46 PM, Wed - 19 April 23

File Photo

Srikakulam: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Wednesday announced that as part of decentralisation, the state government would start functioning from Visakhapatnam from September and he would stay in the steel-cum-port city.

Addressing a public meeting at Naupada in Santhabommali mandal of the district near here, he said he was also shifting his residence to Visakhapatnam which has all-round acceptance. All districts were being developed to remove regional disparities, he stated.

Jagan said that he was waging a lone battle in the dark with the opposition which had joined forces against him and he drew courage from the fact that people extended their full support to him. “I am not afraid if all the wolves are together,” he remarked.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation for construction of Moolapeta greenfield port which is estimated to cost Rs.4,362 crore. The port will have four berths with a capacity to handle 23.5 million tonnes of cargo annually. The construction of the port, which is likely to generate employment to about 25,000 persons directly and indirectly, is expected to be completed in 30 months.

The government has earmarked Rs.109 crore for relocation of 594 displaced families in Vishuchakram and Moolapeta areas where the port is coming up.

Jagan also said that as part of resolving the kidney ailment issue in Uddanam, a Rs.700 crore drinking water project was launched and a kidney research centre would be ready at the place by June.

The foundation for Bhogapuram international airport would be held on May 3 and the Adani Data Centre would also be inaugurated on the same day, he announced.