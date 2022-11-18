AP: Chandrababu loses his cool in Rayalaseema

Kurnool: Greeted by protests, the former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party national president N Chandrababu Naidu lost his cool during his tour of Rayalaseema region on Friday, and threatened the protesters that he would get them beaten up.

He told the YSR Congress Party workers that he was ‘a rowdy among rowdies and goon among goons’ and that he would chase them and bet them up if only he wanted to. Chandrababu Naidu also drew protests from joint action committee leaders, lawyers and students who are demanding a judicial capital in Kurnool town. Raising slogans with black flags and black balloons, they demanded him to clarify his stand on the judicial capital.

Police then entered the scene to stop the student JAC members and lawyers and defused tension.