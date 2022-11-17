AP: YSRCP leaders react sharply to Chandrababu’s comments

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:38 PM, Thu - 17 November 22

N Chandrababu Naidu that the 2024 elections would be his last if people did not elect the party to power, drew flak from the ruling YSR Congress Party.

Amaravati: The statement by the Telugu Desam Party president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu that the 2024 elections would be his last if people did not elect the party to power, drew flak from the ruling YSR Congress Party.

Reacting sharply to the comment, Education minister Botsa Satyanarayana here on Thursday remarked that indeed the TDP president’s desire would be granted by the `willing gods’. “Chandrababu can never become Chief Minister again. He cheated people who elected him as Chief Minister thrice. While nobody spoke ill of his wife in the Assembly, he enacted a drama that she was insulted only to seek public sympathy. People will deliver a verdict to fulfil his wish,” he said.

Former minister Kurasala Kannababu also felt that 2024 elections would be Chandrababu’s last. People knew it only well but the TDP president realised it late, he observed.

Expressing a similar view, YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V. Vijay Sai Reddy retorted to Chandrababu’s statement wondering what the latter did as a three-time Chief Minister, except ruining the state with caste-feeling.