AP fastest growing state in the country: Jagan

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:08 PM, Wed - 15 February 23

Kadapa: Andhra Pradesh is the fastest growing state in India and the state has been no. 1 in ease of doing business for the past three years, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy said here on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering after performing Bhoomi Puja for the Rs.8,800 crore steel plant in the company of JSW Group chairman Sajjan Jindal at Sunnapurallapalle in Jammalamadugu mandal near here, he regretted he could not invite many due to election code for the event which was a dream of the people of the region.

It was the dream of the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy to develop the region but after his death nobody cared for the region, he observed.

JSW Steel Ltd.,will invest Rs 8,800 crore in two phases for setting up the steel plant. In the first phase, Rs 3,300 crore will be invested by the company and one million tonnes of steel will be produced in the first year.

This will be upgraded to two million tonnes in the second year before reaching the three-million tonne mark subsequently.

The Chief Minister said that infrastructure facilities were being created with Rs.700 crore and the first phase of the steel plant would be completed in 30 months.

Several ancillary units would also come up with the establishment of the steel plant where the local educated youth would be gainfully employed as 75 per cent of the jobs were to be given to them, he noted.