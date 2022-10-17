AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy releases Rs 2096 cr for farmers

Nandyal: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday released Rs.2096 crore towards the second tranche of financial assistance to farmers under the YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme to benefit 50.92 lakh farmers in the State, crediting the assistance to them directly.

Addressing a mammoth public meeting at Allagadda on the occasion, he recalled that already the first tranche of Rs.7,500 out of the total assistance of Rs.13,500 to each farmer was disbursed in May this year. In the second instalment amounting to Rs.2096.04 crore released on the day, each beneficiary would get Rs.4000 for Kharif harvesting and Rabi sowing. The last installment of Rs.2000 each would be released ahead of Sankranti in January next, he announced.

Reiterating the government’s commitment for the welfare of farmers, Jagan said the government had been spending Rs.7000 crore every year under the scheme for the benefit of more than 50 lakh farmers and with Monday’s disbursement, the Government has so far spent Rs.25,971.33 crore under the welfare scheme.

The government has so far spent a whopping Rs.1,33,526.92 crore for the benefit of farmers under various welfare schemes such as Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs), e-cropping, free crop insurance, input subsidy, free nine-hour supply of power, mechanisation and Minimum Support Price (MSP), he pointed out, adding that after the YSRCP came to power, farmer families received Rs.51,000 each under various welfare schemes.

The Chief Minister noted that while the foodgrain production during the TDP regime stood at 154 lakh tonnes, the State achieved a record of 167.24 lakh tonnes of foodgrains now. The TDP regime spent Rs.685 crore towards the zero interest-based loans for farmers in its five-year regime while the YSRCP government so far spent Rs.1282 crore for the same. During the YSRCP regime so far 44.28 lakh farmers received Rs.6684 crore as crop insurance while only 30.85 lakh farmers received Rs.3411 crore as crop insurance during the previous government, he stated.

Also, Chandrababu had neglected farmers’ welfare by running only 12 labs to check spurious seeds, fertilisers and pesticides, but the YSRCP government had established 147 such labs out of which 70 labs are operational, he said. While the TDP Government failed to pay Rs. 2558 crore input subsidy to farmers, the YSRCP government so far disbursed Rs. 1800 crore input subsidy for 20.85 lakh farmers, he revealed.

In response to an appeal of the Allagadda MLA Gangula Brijendra Reddy, the Chief Minister sanctioned Rs.97 crore for development works in the constituency. The funds will be used for the construction of two highway bridges, the completion of sports stadium, roads and for a degree college. Additionally, a 220 KV substation was also sanctioned for the Allagadda Municipality.