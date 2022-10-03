Andhra Pradesh govt sanctions Rs 1 cr for child’s treatment

Amalapuram: Parents of Honey, a two-and-half-year-old girl from Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district couldn’t thank Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy enough, when the State government sanctioned Rs 1 crore for the toddler’s treatment as she was suffering from a rare genetic disorder.

The child is said to be suffering from Gaucher’s disease and it is reported that only 14 persons across the country suffer from this liver-related disease.

Honey’s parents Koppudi Rambabu and Nagalakshmi who live in Allavaram mandal of the district, were in dire financial straits as they could not afford the injections which cost Rs.1.25 lakh each. Rambabu works as a driver for the ration delivery van, while Nagalakshmi was a daily wage worker.

They stood in the crowd holding a placard stating that they needed money for their daughter’s treatment when Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy visited the flood-affected regions in the district on July 26. Jagan saw them, went to them to enquire about the child and promised to support the treatment and also extend aid for the girl’s education much to their joy and relief.

As part of the treatment, District Collector Himanshu Shukla handed over 13 vials which cost around Rs 10 lakhs, to Honey’s parents on Sunday. At least 52 injections would be required for the treatment, to be administered once every 15 days. This apart the government would also extend a sum of Rs 10,000 every month to the child. Doctors state that as Honey was still young there are chances of her recovery from the disease.