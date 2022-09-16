AP: YS Jagan sets record straight on state finance management

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:47 PM, Fri - 16 September 22

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday lambasted the opposition and its friendly media for showing the state’s financial management in poor light and gave a powerpoint presentation giving the actual facts and figures that proved State had been performing better than the previous government and many other states of the country.

He alleged that a concerted effort was being made by Chandrababu Naidu and his friendly media to show the State in dire straits comparing it to Sri Lanka, while in reality the growth rate of Andhra Pradesh is very rosy and has been very encouraging. Braving Covid, Andhra Pradesh had gone forward balancing welfare and development and State’s performance was far better than the previous government and even the national average, the Chief Minister said giving a graphic account of the comparative figures on GDP, loans taken, Government Guarantees and other indices to show the financial management which clearly are in favour of the State.

“The Gang of Four which follows the principle of plunder, stash and devour (dochuko, dachuko, thinuko) have started a vicious campaign to defame the government. People of the state need to know the facts that when the budget of the previous and our government is almost the same and the loans we have taken are less than Chandrababu Naidu regime, why could he not carry out the welfare schemes we are implementing,” he said.

The discussion on industries would be taken up on Monday.

Earlier, Industries Minister G Amarnath alleged that the Opposition is trying to spoil the brand image of the State and have been writing letters to stall the industrial growth in the State.