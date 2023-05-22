AP: CM Jagan takes exception to Chandrababu remarks

CM Jagan Reddy has taken strong exception to remarks of Chandrababu Naidu who had described the land to be distributed to the poor as one to be used for graves

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 PM, Mon - 22 May 23

File Photo

Machilipatnam: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has taken strong exception to the remarks of Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu who had described the land to be distributed to the poor as one to be used for graves.

Addressing a public meeting here on Monday, he said people should not support such inhuman and crooked persons. Even after many decades of achieving Independence, several lakhs of families did not have shelter and his government wanted to ensure that the poor did not remain poor, he observed.

But the gang of Chandrababu and company attempted to stall it but the government managed to overcome all hurdles and court cases and was ready to give away house-site pattas to the poor, he said, adding that there was no way Chandrababu, who never gave even a cent of land to the poor, would know the problems of the poor.

Announcing that 50,000 poor persons who were sanctioned house-sites in Amaravati, would get the pattas for their land on May 26, Jagan recalled how Chandrababu ridiculed the downtrodden by saying if anyone would like to be born as SCs, and had threatened BCs that he would clip their wings.

“He had also commented that if any mother in law would say no to her daughter-in-law if she would give birth to a male child, and stalled the development of three regions under three capitals. He looks down upon the poor and wants an Amaravati where the poor are reduced to only daily labourers without a shelter of their own. He wants them to enter Amaravati in the morning and leave after completing their work. Can there be any other social injustice than this? We are fighting with such demons with cruel mentality, ” he pointed out.