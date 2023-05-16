AP CM Jagan lambasts Chandrababu, Pawan Kalyan

Addressing a public meeting at Nizampatnam, CM Jagan said TDP president Chandrababu Naidu would remember BC, SC, ST, and minorities only at the time of elections

Bapatla: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has launched a broadside against the opposition Telugu Desam Party and Jana Sena Party for their evil designs to reach poll pacts in a bid to topple the YSR Congress Party government in the state.

Addressing a public meeting at Nizampatnam near here on Tuesday to disburse Rs.123.52 crore assistance to fishermen during the marine fishing ban period from April 15 to June 14, he said the TDP president Chandrababu Naidu would remember BC, SC, ST, and minorities only at the time of elections. “Babu and his foster son (JSP president and film star Pawan Kalyan) rely only on evil designs and poll alliances. Chandrababu was Chief Minister for 14 long years but we don’t remember any good scheme in his tenure. When we think of him, we remember only his backstabbing. How can the poor support a person who never did any good for them?,” he asked.

Noting that Chandrababu would stay in Amaravati while in power and in Jubilee Hills when he loses it, Jagan said they looted the people in Andhra Pradesh and stayed in Hyderabad. The person who boasts of making Prime Ministers and Presidents for the country had no courage to contest the elections on his own, he pointed out. Nor could he organise meetings and the TDP was on a ventilator, he commented.

In an oblique reference to Pawan Kalyan, the Chief Minister recalled people defeated him at both the places where he contested for the Assembly and he too was not in a position to field candidates for all 175 seats. “The foster son says he doesn’t want the CM’s post but is content with sharing in the booty. You should ponder why they are ganging up against us. It is they who reach poll alliances and break them. It is they who marry and divorce ,” he remarked.

