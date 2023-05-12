Welfare schemes may end if Chandrababu is voted to power: AP CM Jagan

YS Jaganmohan Reddy has cautioned the people against voting Chandrababu Naidu to power in the next elections

Nellore: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has cautioned the people against voting Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu to power in the next elections as the latter would stop all welfare schemes for the poor.

Addressing a public meeting in Kavali in the district on Friday at a function to provide total rights to farmers on `dotted lands’ which neither belonged to the government or private owners, he explained how the YSR Congress Party government got rid of the middlemen to benefit the farmers and worked for welfare of the farmers in the past four years where as Chandrababu failed to be of any help during his regime.

Now Chandrababu and his foster son (Pawan Kalyan) were posing as friends of the farmer and the `Ravana army’ of the yellow media comprising Eenadu, Andhra Jyothi and TV 5 supported them, he alleged.

“Chandrababu promised to waive Rs.87,612 crore loans of the farmers but cheated them. And those who claim they would question any wrong, never question him. They have now taken to roads as the elections are approaching. We have credited Rs.2.1 lakh crore to the people directly through DBT and extending welfare schemes to beneficiaries without room for corruption in a transparent manner. If Chandrababau is voted to power, I am afraid all the welfare schemes will be stopped. For, they believe only in looting the people,” he stated.