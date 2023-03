AP CM Jagan to meet PM Modi on Friday

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan leaves for Delhi and is set meet PM Modi and other Central Ministers to discuss state issues

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:18 PM, Thu - 16 March 23

File Photo

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy left for Delhi from here on Thursday afternoon by a special flight.

He will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 11 a.m. on Friday and is also likely to meet some Central ministers during the visit to discuss issues related to the state.

Also Read AP govt proposes Rs.2.79 lakh crore budget