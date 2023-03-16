AP govt proposes Rs.2.79 lakh crore budget

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:39 PM, Thu - 16 March 23

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has proposed a Rs.2.79 lakh crore budget proposals for the year 2023-24.

Presenting the budget in the AP Legislative Assembly here on Thursday, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath said that the budget focused on stable development and good governance. Almost 62 per cent of the people depended on agriculture for livelihood and allocations were made to set up 7,853 Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RYB) as the functioning of RYBs earned international acclaim, he stated.

Andhra Pradesh was No. 1 in poultry in the country and occupied second place in meat production and fifth place in dairy. YSR Pasu Bhima was introduced for cattle insurance and 340 mobile veterinary dispensaries were being set up in the state, he revealed.

The budget allocations include Rs.21,434.72 crore for YSR Pension Kanuka, Rs.4,020 crore for YSR Rythu Bharosascheme, Rs.2,841.64 crore for Jagananna Vidya Deevena and Rs.2,200 crore for Jagananna Vasati Deevena.

Other major proposals include YSR Asara Rs.6,700 crore, YSR Cheyutha Rs.5000 crore, Amma Vodi Rs.6500 crore, YSR-PM Bima Yojana-Rs.1600 crore, Interest-free loans for DWCRA groups Rs.1,000 crore, Interest-free loans for farmer Rs.500 crore, EBC Nestham Rs.610 crore, YSR Kapu Nestham Rs.550 crore, Jagananna Chedodu Rs.350 crore, YSR Vahana Mitra Rs.275 crore, YSR Nethanna Nestam Rs.200 crore and YSR Matsyakara Bharosa Rs.125 crore.

As much as Rs.15,882 crore were allocated for medical, health and family welfare while Rs.3,000 crore was allocated to Dharala Stirikarana Nidhi –for prices stabilization.

Other allocations were Rs.15,873 crore for Panchayati Raj rural development, Rs.9,381 crore for municipal and urban development, Rs.38,605 crore towards backward classes component and Rs.20,005 crore as Scheduled Caste component.