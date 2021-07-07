AP CM Jagan writes to PM Modi on Krishna water row

The Chief Minister urged Modi to direct the Ministry of Jal Shakti and the Telangana govt on the issue and protect the interests of AP for utilising its rightful share of water from the projects of Krishna River

By | Published: 10:07 pm

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Wednesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to prevail upon Telangana to stop at once the indiscriminate drawal of water solely for power generation without any need for irrigation purpose and to follow the established norms of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB).

He requested that the jurisdiction of KRMB be notified immediately and all the off-takes including water for irrigation, power and drinking water on common reservoirs of both the States be kept under the control of KRMB with CISF security for effective operation and maintenance in the interest of both the States and in compliance with provisions of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act- 2014.

Jagan urged Modi to direct the Ministry of Jal Shakti and the Telangana government on the issue and protect the interests of AP for utilising its rightful share of water from the projects of Krishna River.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .