| Ap Govt To Work From Vizag From July 1

AP govt to work from Vizag from July 1

CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Tuesday said that the state government would start working from the executive capital Vizag from July 1.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:34 PM, Tue - 14 March 23

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Tuesday said that the state government would start working from the executive capital Visakhapatnam from July 1.

He made the announcement at the Cabinet meeting held here on the day.

The meeting discussed a long agenda and approved 15 bills which would be introduced during the Assembly seesion which also began on the day.

The Cabinet also gave the nod for the 2023-27 industrial policy.

Earlier in the morning, Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram chaired the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting which decided to hold the Assembly session till March 24.

The Finance Minister Bugana Rajendranath Reddy will table the budget 2023-24 in the Assembly on March 16 and the budget session of the state will be held for 9 days.