Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP formation day celebrated

Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP President and Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy thanked the activists who had turned the party flag into their hearts and party activists who stood by him solidly in the 12-year long journey

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:15 PM, Sun - 12 March 23

Source: Twitter/YSR Congress Party.

Amaravati: YSR Congress Party on Sunday celebrated its 13th Formation Day at the party headquarters here with senior party leaders, ministers, MLAs and activists in attendance.

Taking to Twitter, Party President and Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy thanked the activists who had turned the party flag into their hearts and party activists who stood by him solidly in the 12-year long journey.

YSRCP General Secretary and Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy hoisted the party flag at the party central office and cut the cake besides initiating various service activities.

Addressing the party cadre, he said YSRCP has earned a permanent place in the hearts of the people through the implementation of welfare programmes and it will continue to march ahead with great success at every step despite the misleading propaganda by the Opposition.