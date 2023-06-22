| Ap Court Direct Police To Book Cases Against Four Eenadu Reporters For Publishing False Reports

Published Date - 07:10 PM, Thu - 22 June 23

The direction was issued in favour of the then vice-chairman of NUDA Ramesh, who approached the court against the newspaper for publishing stories under headline 'Irregularities in NUDA' last year

Nellore: The District Court here on Thursday directed police to book cases against four Eenadu reporters for publishing false reports.

The direction was issued in favour of the then vice-chairman of Nellore Urban Development Authority (NUDA) Ramesh, who approached the court against the newspaper for publishing stories under headline ‘Irregularities in NUDA’ last year.

He had alleged that the reports were filed with malafide intention targeting him as he was a dalit, and filed the petition for justice.

